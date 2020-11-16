Patricia J. Elmiger

By
Star News Group Staff
-
41 views

Patricia J. Elmiger, of Avon-By-The-Sea, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Patricia was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and raised in Elizabeth. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, and graduated from All Soul’s School of Nursing with a Nursing Degree