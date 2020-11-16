Ann Skelton

By
Star News Group Staff
-
84 views

Ann Skelton, 69, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Ann worked as a forecaster for NYNEX in New York, New York before retiring 24 years ago to become the caregiver for her mother who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. After her mother’s passing Ann continued her passion for caregiving