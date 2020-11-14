Brick cops arrest Lakewood man on heroin charges — again

LAKEWOOD — A Lakewood man arrested by Brick Township police officers on heroin distribution charges in October was arrested on similar charges on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to an announcement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the Brick police department’s Street Crimes Unit [SCU] were among the officers and detectives who executed a search warrant at 34-year-old James Wallace’s residence on Thursday, Nov. 12, the prosecutor’s office said. Other agencies involved included the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, the Lakewood Police Street Crimes Unit and the Lakewood Police Special Response Team.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,800 dosage units of heroin and nearly $2,300 in cash. Mr. Wallace was charged with possession of heroin in an amount greater than one-half ounce with intent to distribute; distribution of heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce; possession of heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce with intent to distribute; and two counts of possession of heroin.

Mr. Wallace was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office, which described Mr. Wallace’s arrest as “the culmination of a two-month, multi-agency cooperative investigation into illegal drug activity in the Ocean County area.”

