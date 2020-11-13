Wall hosts Mater Dei in postseason football

WALL – The Wall football team earned the top seed for the Shore Conference postseason football pairings and will host Mater Dei 7 p.m. on Friday.

The top four teams going into the postseason include Wall, Donovan Catholic, Red Bank Catholic and Mater Dei

All Shore Conference football teams were put into four-team ‘pods.’

The top teams were grouped together to form an unofficial Shore Conference much like the college football playoff.

Wall will head into the postseason with a perfect 5-0 record after a win against Middletown South on Friday.

The Seraphs go into the game against Wall with a record of 5-1, with their only loss coming against Red Bank Catholic in the season opener.

Mater Dei is coming off a 27-10 win over Manalapan. The Seraphs defeated Rumson-Fair Haven with a last second hook-and-ladder play two weeks ago.

The Crimson Knights defeated Mater Dei 14-7 last season.

The winner of the Wall and Mater Dei game is scheduled to play the winner of the Red Bank Catholic and Donovan Catholic game on Nov. 20.

MANASQUAN HOSTS HOLMDEL

The Warriors will host Holmdel on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. Manasquan is 4-2 this season after a win against Barnegat on last Friday.

The Hornets go into the game against the Warriors with a record of 5-1 with their only loss coming against St. John Vianney.