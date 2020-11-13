Stormwater drainage project begins on Allenwood Road in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Ground has been broken for a stormwater drainage project that will precede construction of the planned Glen Oaks apartment-and-townhouse development on Allenwood Road.

The Wall Township Police Department issued a traffic alert on Friday stating that the section of Allenwood Road between Route 138 and Hurley Pond Road will either be closed to through traffic or have an alternating lane shift daily, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., until approximately Dec. 18. Drivers should plan extra time to travel or plan an alternate route, police said.

Construction of the Glen Oaks development, on the northwest corner of the intersection of Route 138 and Allenwood Road, is expected to begin in several months and be completed around the middle of 2022, said Richard Truslowe, vice president at the Richman Group, which is developing Glen Oaks.

The 180-unit Glen Oaks development was approved by the township planning board on June 3, 2019.

The developer agreed, as part of planning board approval, to build and pay for the $2 million stormwater drainage project designed to contain runoff from both the 22-acre Glen Oaks property and an adjacent 18-acre right-of-way owned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The project will include three rainwater retention basins connected to piping that will go down Allenwood Road.

The Glen Oaks development will include 11 townhouse buildings with 60 residential units; six apartment buildings with 120 residential units; a clubhouse, pool and two small storage buildings. Twenty-four of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing, and the rest of the apartments and all of the townhouses will be market rate.

