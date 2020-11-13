Memorial wins third-straight, Brick takes down Central

BRICK — The Brick Memorial football team picked up its third-straight victory in a 24-10 upset win over St. John Vianney at home on Friday, Nov. 13.

Memorial led at halftime 14-3, thanks to 8-yard touchdown runs from Akhi Barksdale in the first quarter and TJ McArthur in the second. In between the Mustangs scores, the Lancers put up three points on a 33-yard field goal.

Barksdale opened the third quarter with a 90-yard kick return touchdown, his second of the game, to go up, 21-3. The Lancers would score one final time, with their first touchdown of the night to come within 11.

Memorial capped of the night with a 24-yard field goal from Mike Occhiogrosso for the final score of 24-10.

The Mustangs do have a game next week, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with a time and opponent still to be determined.

Brick Township 13 Central Regional 7

The Brick Township football team earned its second win of the season in a 13-7 victory over Central Regional on Friday, Nov. 13.

Both wins for the Dragons have come on the road.

Brick will have a game next week, with a time, date and opponent to be determined.

Point Beach vs Keansburg

The Point Beach football team heads to Keansburg for the Week 1 rematch in postseason pod play. The two teams will go at it for the second time this season on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m.

Keansburg to the season opener, 40-21. Despite being 0-5, the Garnet Gulls have improved throughout the season and had their strongest game of the season in a 21-10 Manchester loss.

In 2019, Beach took both games against Keyport, the first game 13-0 and the second, 17-15.

Point Boro Football

The Point Boro football team’s season has come to an end, according to a letter signed by Superintendent Vincent Smith, posted to the school’s website on Nov. 11.

The letter stated, “Today, school administrators made the decision to end the season of three Point Pleasant Borough High School athletic teams due to individuals from each team testing positive for COVID-19. The programs affected are Varsity and Junior Varsity Football, Boys Varsity Soccer and the Girls Cross Country team.”

The Panthers finished 2-4 on the season, winning their first home game in the Week 6 matchup against Lakewood, 49-22.