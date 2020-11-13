Antrim PTO Holiday Cooks Tour announces participating vendors

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — G. Harold Antrim Elementary School PTO is gearing up for its Holiday Cooks Tour, held annually on the first Saturday in December to raise money for school programs.

Tour organizers have released the list of participating restaurants and sponsors for this year’s tour.

Beach favorites Joe Leone’s, Top That Donuts, Raw Poke Bar, Hoffman’s Ice Cream, Jimmy’s Cucina and Shore Fresh Seafood are all participating in this year’s tour, along with Bruno’s BBQ in Toms River, Chef Mike’s ABG from Seaside, Ohana Grill from Lavallette and Sugar Bakery from Brielle.

Tour attendees can expect a diverse mix of local favorites, from fresh off the boat seafood, to finger-licking BBQ, homestyle Italian favorites, and sweet and savory dessert treats.

With such a great selection of featured restaurants, attendees will not be disappointed, organizers said.

The tour’s sponsors, including Beach philanthropic organization the Fisher Family Fund, and local mainstays such as Lester Glenn Auto Group, Aqua Serve Lifeguards, Comstock Yacht Sales and Marina, Diane Turton Realtors and Jenkinsons all help make this amazing night possible.

This year’s 20th annual tour, on Dec. 5, with a rain date the following day, holds special importance to the PTO, which has had fewer opportunities to raise funds due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help compensate, the PTO is selling electronic tickets at antrimcookstour.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $65.

As always, the tour will feature local cuisine and spectacular design, as well as opportunities to win gift baskets and participate in a 50-50 raffle.

The tour will be held entirely outside compared to normal years where stations and decorations are set throughout the homes. The 10 featured homes will be decorated with holiday lights and local restaurants will serve small bites for guests.

Organizers will use designated ticket windows for the event, 4 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The PTO has been working directly with the Ocean County Health Department, Point Beach Police and Mayor Paul Kanitra to work out the safest way to hold the tour.

The event will be capped at around 400 people per session spread throughout the 10 homes on the tour to keep within the governor’s orders.

The tour will fund the PTO’s wishlist giving for teachers at Antrim who ask for classroom materials to aid them in their teaching.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or obtaining additional information about the tour can visit www.antrimcookstour.eventbrite.com for more details.

