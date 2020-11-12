Woman’s Club fills Christmas stockings for troops overseas

BRIELLE — The Woman’s Club of Brielle is getting into the holiday spirit with Operation Yellow Ribbon. Club members have purchased and filled 45 Christmas stockings, which will be sent to troops stationed overseas.

Operation Yellow Ribbon is a 501[c][3] nonprofit organization run by volunteers in support of the United States Military personnel serving in the Middle East. A main focus of the organization is collecting supplies and other goodies to be sent to the troops overseas.

According to Operation Yellow Ribbon’s website, the organization has already sent 44,820 pounds of supplies to troops this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs [NJSFWC] website states that clubs throughout New Jersey have participated in Operation Yellow Ribbon for ten years by preparing and sending holiday stockings to military stationed overseas during the holiday season.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.