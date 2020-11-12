William Morelli

William Francis Morelli, 56, of Spring Lake, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier that day.
Billy was born in the Bronx, NY on January 24, 1964 a son to his late father William Morelli and surviving mother Kathleen (Walpole