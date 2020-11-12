Sea Girt officials discuss annual holiday plans

SEA GIRT — With the holiday season right around the corner, the borough is looking at ways to hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting while heeding all COVID-19 precautions.

Councilman Matt Mastrorilli presented two changes for this year’s event during Tuesday night’s mayor and council meeting, which were suggested by the recreation commission.

The first suggestion was to eliminate the tradition of children sitting on Santa’s lap for pictures. Instead, Santa would make his grand appearance from the top of a fire truck and wave to children in order to maintain social distancing.

“In light of everything going on this year — and to protect Santa [because] we’ve got to make sure he’s available on the evening of the 24th — Santa was going to socially distance and stay on the fire truck,” Mr. Mastrorilli said.

This year’s event, if held, will also exclude choir and dance troupe performances due to the groups’ inability to meet for rehearsals.

Another possibility for entertainment at the event, Mr. Mastrorilli said, is a local children’s community theater production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

