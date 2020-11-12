Ladies Night Out set for Thursday in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Nov. 12.

From 4 to 8 p.m., attendees can get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.

Participating retailers include: A Little Sweet Tease, Booktowne, Bouquets to Remember, Charlotte West, Dandelion Boutique, Darcy Park Boutique, Dead Low, Findings, Ivory & Pearl, Katherine’s, New Earth Community Connections, Off Main Gift Shop, Palm Place, Quinnderella’s Toys, Rare Cargo/Metropologie, Squan Dry Goods, Styled Strong Fitness Wear, The Garrett, The Yellow Daisy, Ursula’s, Violet & Valentine and Weston Gallery.

Some businesses will also offer shoppers special promotions and giveaways.

