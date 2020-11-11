St. Mark’s Church hosting Coat Drive

SEA GIRT — With the weather beginning to turn cold, St. Mark’s Church is seeking donations of new and gently used coasts.

The church has begun begun collecting warm items for its annual coat drive. The coats are donated to local families that attend mass in the local community.

The church is requesting adult, children, and teen sizes. Items can be dropped off to the basement of Saint Mark’s, 215 Crescent Pkwy in Sea Girt no later than November 24th.

The coat drive will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 6:30. The church is also in need of help sorting and distributing the items. Local students in need of community service hours please contact the organization.

Contact Marianne Schobel 201 341 3688 with any have any questions.

