Harry W. McMaster Sr.

Star News Group Staff
Harry W. McMaster Sr., 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Born in New York, New York he lived in the Bronx until moving to Point Pleasant in 2012.

Harry worked as a firefighter for the City of New York and retired in 1991 after 32 years of service. He wa