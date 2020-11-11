Charlotte G. Burke

Charlotte G. Burke, 88, of Brielle, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, after a short, and unexpected illness.

 

She was born on February 15, 1932 at the family home of her parents, Bernard and Charlotte Goldstein of Highland Park. She was the seventh of