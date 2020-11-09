Rebecca Joy Megill

By
Star News Group Staff
-
12 views

Rebecca Joy Megill, 39, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Rebecca was born on February 27, 1981 Neptune to Joy and David Megill Sr. She graduated from Manasquan High School in 1999 and Brookdale Community College in 2005 with an Associate Degree in Social Science.

Rebecca earned her Girl