Grace Marie Murnane

By
Star News Group Staff
-
17 views

Grace Marie Murnane, 58, of East Brunswick, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in the Bronx, she lived in New York, New York; Little Ferry, Old Bridge and Hoboken; and Atlanta, Georgia before moving to East Brunswick 19 years ago. Grace was a devoted wife