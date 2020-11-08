Bay Head commemorates Veterans Day

BAY HEAD — Local veterans, their families and community members of all ages gathered at Blue Star Memorial Park Nov. 7 to honor and remember the dedicated service of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony, attended by upwards of 50 guests, was hosted by the Borough of Bay Head and the Seaweeders Garden Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking to show support for, honor, and give thanks to all those who have served and sacrificed much defending their country’s freedoms.

“We are really living in a crazy time right now and things are changing all the time and I keep hearing ‘the new normal,’ but some things shouldn’t change, and one of them is the gathering of a community to give thanks to the men and women whose military service helps preserve our American way of life,” Beth Nelson, Seaweeders president, said. “Thank you all for coming and being part of our tradition.”

Welcoming attendees to the ceremony, several dressed in the uniform of their branch and wearing handmade red, white and blue ribbons, Mayor William Curtis reflected upon current times and the significance of being able to commemorate the holiday as a community.

“As I sat down to write this speech, I was drawn back to 2012 and the Veterans Day service following Superstorm Sandy. The state of mind we were all in at that time was rather confused. Maybe some people are rather confused today but we survived and have come out the other side better and stronger than ever,” he said.

“Here we are again however, embroiled in another terrible once-in-a-lifetime event. This time it is of worldwide proportions, COVID-19. As we felt in 2012, we feel today; that we just have to honor our veterans, who faced life-threatening challenges, looked them in the eye and beat them back. It is here that we want to remember your sacrifices and honor your service.

“We are gathered today to recognize you, our veterans, for all you have done for us. You served to allow us the ability to do this for you. We respect you so much and we want you to know that. Today I ask you all to spend time reflecting on the contributions you and other men and women who served and are serving made for us and especially those who gave their lives for us.

“When you see a veteran or any active service man or woman on the streets, take time to look at them and say ‘thank you for serving.’”

