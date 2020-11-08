A Sunday afternoon of theater and Irish heritage

SPRING LAKE — Area residents and community members headed to the Spring Lake Community House and Theatre Sunday to enjoy an afternoon of musical performances, readings, monologues, and celebrating Irish heritage.

The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre hosted “An Irish[ish] Afternoon” Nov. 8 to help raise money for the Theatre Recovery Fund after it’s taken heavy financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic from the cancellation of the spring and fall productions, summer shows, the holiday performance of “Scrooge,” as well as recital and workshop shows and summer classes.

Authors, playwrights, singer-songwriters and other artists came together with the community as a way to bring live performance back into the area, celebrate Irish heritage, and support one another during the unprecedented times.

“I want to welcome everybody and thank you really for supporting the Spring Lake Theatre. It is no accident that this theatre is located on the corner of Madison [Avenue] and 3rd Avenue because if Spring Lake was a body, this would be the heart and it is really the theatre culture that is really the life blood of this town really,” master of ceremonies, author Mike Farragher, said.

“We have some songs and we have some stories that we are going to be doing back and forth. We are going to be doing some play-reads and there is also going to be some musical stories as well so we have a number of people that are here today and these are local musicians.

“As you can imagine not only has the theatre been really altered by the pandemic, a lot of the musicians don’t have a place to play and they really miss it so this is also an opportunity to support local musicians as well.”

