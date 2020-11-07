BOE incumbents the likely winners in Point BORO race

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education dais appears to remain unchanged following Tuesday’s General Election.

Incumbent candidates Joan Speroni and Cheryl Salway led in early election returns as of Saturday morning, according to unofficial results on the Ocean County Clerk’s website.

Running under the slogan “Students First, ”Ms. Speroni appears to have secured her second three-year term, receiving 5,255 votes. She has been a resident of the borough for nearly three decades and was a member of the board of education from 1997 to 2012, before being re-elected to a three-year term in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her running mate Ms. Salway also appears to have secured her second three-year term on the school board, receiving 4,898 votes as of Friday. Ms. Salway, whose daughter is enrolled in the district, has been a resident for 15 years.

The incumbents were challenged by first-time candidate Damian Lardieri, who as of Friday, has received 3,660 votes and former board member Matthew Jordan, who ran as a write-in candidate. According to unofficial results on the clerk’s website, a total of 1,125 write-in votes had been counted as of 8:50 a.m Saturday.

Ms. Speroni is employed as secretary to the principal at Greenville Elementary School in Howell Township School District. She is a certified board member and is working towards her master board member status.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.