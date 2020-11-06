Wall to host Middletown South

WALL – The Wall football team will host Middletown South on Friday in the Crimson Knights final regular season game of the season.

Wall is coming off a 21-0 win against rival Manasquan, [See related story].

The Crimson Knights will be looking to make a little history during this unique season impacted by coronavirus.

The win over the Warriors on Friday night marked the first time Wall played a night game against Manasquan in 23 years.

The Crimson Knights will try to break a long winless streak against the Eagles on Friday. Wall has not beaten Middletown South in over 17 years and have a current 0-9 streak going against the Eagles, but the last meeting between the two teams was during the 2017 season.

It has been an up and down season for Middletown South who comes into the game with a record of 2-3. The Eagles have a win against Red Bank Catholic, but were dominated in a 42-6 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven.

The Bulldogs lost to the Caseys this season. Middletown South is coming off a 28-9 win over rival Middletown North.

Warriors head to Barnegat

Manasquan, which has a 3-2 record after falling to rival Wall on Friday will head down the Garden State Parkway on Friday to face Barnegat.

The Bengals are also 3-2 this season. Barnegat is coming off a 35-0 loss to Lacey.