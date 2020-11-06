GOP incumbents reelected to Point Pleasant council

POINT PLEASANT — Running uncontested during Tuesday’s general election, incumbent Republican councilmembers Pamela Snyder and John Wisniewski have retained their seats on the dais for another three years.

According to unofficial, early tallies reported Thursday on the Ocean County Clerk’s website, Ms. Snyder, who ran to secure her third term on the dais, received 7,037 votes, while Mr. Wisniewski, who ran for election to his fourth term, received 7,087 votes. A total of 255 write-in votes were also cast as of Thursday, the site indicates.

Ms. Snyder currently serves as council president and is chair of the governing body’s land use/zoning and code enforcement committee; vice chair of the administration committee; and is a member of the recreation committee and bills committee. She also serves as the council liaison to the borough’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the borough for 19 years, Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She also earned her Juris Doctor, graduating magna cum laude, from Seton Hall School of Law in Newark. She is currently employed as an attorney with Bolan Jahnsen Dacey, based out of Shrewsbury and Brick Township.

“I am honored that I have the trust and confidence of the residents of Point Borough who re-elected me to council,” she said Wednesday. “I look forward to getting back to working with our mayor, other council members, borough employees, residents and our professionals to help the borough and its residents thrive and to continue making our town one of the best places to live.”

Mr. Wisniewski currently serves as chair of the council’s finance committee and open space committee. He is also a member of the public safety committee and recreation committee. He previously served as council president in 2017.

A resident of the borough for 27 years, Mr. Wisniewski earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Richmond in Virginia. He is currently employed as the chief financial officer with All County Enterprises in Lakewood.

“I would like to thank the residents of Point Pleasant for voting in tremendous numbers in this important election. I appreciate their continued support of Pam Snyder, myself and all of mayor and council. I look forward to continuing our work keeping Point Pleasant a great place to grow up and raise a family,” he said Thursday.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.