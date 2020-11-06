Election Night Spaghetti Dinner raises over $5K

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Organizers of the annual Election Night Spaghetti Dinner said this year’s curbside pickup edition was a huge success Tuesday night, selling a record number of meals to raise money for The Music Parents of Point Pleasant Beach and its support of school band programs.

What usually serves as a way to bring candidates, voters and students together for a non-partisan celebration in the Point Pleasant Beach High School cafeteria was converted into a grab-and-go affair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pickups were organized in the parking lot of Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, which donated the dinners.

“It was truly amazing,” said organizer Barbara Knoll. “I’m so grateful for them to do this for us.”

The group sold 520 meals reaching its capacity for the night, an all-time record according to Ms. Knoll, who said dinners were sold out by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Right after 5 p.m., I started getting some calls about how smooth the process was and how well organized Joe Leone’s was and what amazing job they did,” said Ms. Knoll. “They gave people an amazing dinner.”

The Election Night Spaghetti Dinner has been one of the biggest fundraisers for the Music Parents of Point Pleasant Beach High School and an Election Night tradition, according to organizers.

Ms. Knoll believes this year’s curbside event succeeded in keeping the tradition alive in Point Beach.

“It was an amazing event and I think it showed the community coming together over something that they’ve enjoyed in the past,” she said.

With the record number of sales this year, The Music Parents of Point Pleasant Beach raised more than $5,000 for projects supporting the music and band programs at the high school. The Music Parents group also offers students scholarships, as well as an annual banquet.

Ms. Knoll said, “I want to give Joe’s staff huge kudos just for an amazing job of pulling this together and making it happen for us.”

Organizers were especially pleased, given the challenge that had been posed to the event this year, Ms. Knoll said.

“Due to the pandemic, we didn’t think it would be possible to have this event at all,” she said.

