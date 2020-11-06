Boro hosts Lakewood, Brick Township and Memorial meet

POINT BORO — The Point Boro football team hosts Lakewood for the final regular season game of the season on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.

The Panthers have taken the last five meetings against the Piners, the last win coming in 2017, 35-28.

For updates, follow @larissaforese.

For postseason play, Boro was placed into a pod with Barnegat, Matawan and Asbury Park. The Panthers will head down to the Barnegat Bengals on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Point Beach vs Manchester

The Point Beach football team hosts Manchester for Senior Night on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. This will be the last regular season game of the year for the Garnet Gulls.

Manchester claimed the last two meetings against Beach, the most recent, a last season 20-10 victory. The Hawks also took a 2018 meeting, 29-10.

For postseason play, Point Beach was placed into a pod with Keansburg, Keyport, Lakewood, Pinelands and Monmouth Regional. Beach will head to Keansburg on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m.

Brick Township vs Brick Memorial

The Brick Township football team hosts Brick Memorial in the crosstown rivalry matchup on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

The Dragons won the last seven meetings over the Mustangs, including the 21-14 win in 2019. The last win for Memorial was in 2012, a 35-13 victory.

Brick Township was selected to a pod including Lacey, Raritan and Central Regional for postseason play. The Dragons will head to the Central Regional Eagles on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Brick Memorial was placed into a postseason pod with Marlboro, Manalapan and Long Branch. Memorial will host Long Branch on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

