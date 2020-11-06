BOE president Ramos reelected

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Michael Ramos has won another term on the Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education. Mr. Ramos ran unopposed for his third term, receiving 1,876 votes in early, unofficial tallies.

“I am greatly humbled and excited to again be given the opportunity to serve the residents of Point Pleasant Beach as a member of the Board of Education,” said Mr. Ramos.

Mr. Ramos has served on the board since filling an unexpired term in 2015. He currently serves as the board’s president and has served as a member of the board’s policy committee, finance committee, contract negotiation committee and buildings and grounds committee.

“I would like to thank the community for their trust,” Mr. Ramos said. “I will continue to work hard to ensure that the Point Pleasant Beach School District will thrive and excel in its tradition of providing a well-rounded education for all of our students.”

“This pandemic has brought with it many challenges that we will continue to deal with as the school year progresses,” he continued. “I greatly appreciate everyone’s hard work and sacrifice to keep things as normal as possible for our children. Better times lie ahead of us!”

Mr. Ramos is a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Republican Club, a former vice-chairman of the Point Pleasant Recreation Committee and a former member of the Point Pleasant Beach Open Space Committee.

The board of education comprises Mr. Ramos, Vice President Stacey McGlinchy, Sherry Finn, Joyce Popaca and James Ireland.

