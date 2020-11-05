Planning board approves public access plan

LAVALLETTE — The planning board approved a public access plan for incorporation into its municipal master plan on Wednesday night, in order to secure a permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] to perform maintenance on borough beaches.

“We have been working on this public access plan … for at least three years,” borough administrator and board member Robert Brice said. “This is a basic footprint the DEP requires for us to have.”

The plan was developed by Coastal Environmental Consulting and the borough engineer, Donald Stanton and Associates. According to Coastal Environmental Consulting representative Karen Gruppuso, the public access plan — which has already been reviewed and approved by the DEP — is a money-saver for Lavallette.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.