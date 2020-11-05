Murphy: New restrictions coming to quell NJ virus surge

TRENTON – With COVID-19 infections escalating quickly across New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said the state plans to take unspecified action to curb the second surge.

“How close are we to doing something? Close,” the governor said at Thursday’s press briefing. “We will clearly be taking action, and I hope it will be action that balances all the various interests and challenges that we have.”

The governor did not describe the actions planned or say whether the actions might include restrictions like those contained in lockdown executive orders issued during the first pandemic surge in early spring.

Gov. Murphy said: “Right now, we’ve had very good success with the [state health department] hot spot teams. It has worked and it’s working and it will continue to work. We’re testing and tracing and the whole shooting match, but we’re looking at a number of different steps we need to take, and so bear with us on that.

“I believe we are going to migrate sooner than later and I can’t promise you when or how that will look. Hot spot teams will continue to be center stage … but we need to augment that with broader steps,” the governor said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,472 new positive cases, and on Thursday, 2,104 new cases. Over the past week, the rolling daily average for new positive tests was 1,857, a 26 percent increase from the previous week and up 230 percent from one month ago. The state’s cumulative total stood at 247,219 on Thursday.

Twelve new deaths were reported, for a total death toll of 14,603.

The statewide positivity rate for tests conducted on Sunday was 7.74. “Unacceptable,” Gov. Murphy commented. “We have one of the highest positivity rates we have had in some time.”

The rate of transmission was 1.26, meaning each person who tests positive is spreading the infection to more than one other person and the pandemic is growing.

On Thursday, 1,224 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to a rolling daily average of 420 about seven weeks ago, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. Among hospitalized patients, 238 patients are in critical care and 36 percent of those are on ventilators, she said.

Ms. Persichilli said state-health hot-spot teams are now operating in nine counties, including Monmouth and Ocean, and at three universities, including Monmouth University.

“Along with the rest of the nation, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in our state. The country reached an alarming milestone yesterday, with more than 100,000 cases reported in one day, the highest since the epidemic began,” she said.

“Many states are seeing record cases and severe strains in their hospital capacity. Top health leaders have cautioned that they expect the situation is going to get worse as the weather gets colder and more people gather inside.

“This virus has not taken a break, and neither can we. Pandemic fatigue is a real threat to containing COVID-19,” the health chief said.

“As New Jersey is experiencing increasing community spread, we have to be steadfast in practicing our precautionary measures to protect our health and the health of others. Even when we are with our loved ones and friends, we need to mask up, social distance, wash hands frequently to reduce the risk of transmission,” Ms. Persichilli said.

“The majority of our cases are not easily traced back to single exposure and are likely related to routine gatherings in places such as your homes,” she said.

