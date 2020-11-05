Moran, uncontested, back on board

SPRING LAKE— Incumbent Spring Lake Board of Education candidate Mike Moran will remain on the district’s school board after easily winning without an opponent.

As of Wednesday morning, Mr. Moran had secured over 98 percent of the votes that had been counted, with roughly 1,162 votes to 18 write-in votes. According to the Monmouth County Board of Elections these results account for only about 50 percent of the mail-in votes cast, and does not include mail-in votes cast Tuesday, late pending mail-in ballots or provisional ballots filled out on Election Day.

Mr. Moran has won another full three-year term on the board through the end of 2023. He is currently serving his first term, where he serves as the head of the policy committee, as a member of the buildings and grounds committee, and as liaison to the Spring Lake Education Foundation.

Mr. Moran has lived in Spring Lake for the last 10 years with his wife Diane and their two daughters Julia, who is in high school, and Charlotte, who is in second grade.

He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University before receiving his Master of Business Administration from Fordham University.

Mr. Moran is now retired. He has spent more than 25 years working in the financial services industry, primarily as a chief financial officer [CFO] of JP Morgan’s cash management business.

“The current board has accomplished much, but there is more work to do. I would like to continue to work with the current board to finish the work that has been started,” Mr. Moran told The Coast Star.

