Judge, Sagui to retain seats on council

SPRING LAKE — Incumbent Council President Brendan Judge and Councilman Matthew Sagui will remain on the dais after expectedly winning their uncontested seats on Election Day.

While the results are unofficial and account for just over half of the total mail-in votes cast [and not including mail-in votes cast on Tuesday, late pending mail-in ballots or provisional ballots], the two candidates have run away with the race, only challenged thus far by a few write-in votes.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Mr. Judge had received 1,183 votes, and Mr. Sagui 1,161. There were 28 write-in votes cast.

Mr. Judge told The Coast Star on Tuesday night that he is “relieved” to have once again gained the support of borough residents.

“Having run uncontested, I’m relieved to hear that my running mate, Matt Sagui, and I are the projected winners,” Mr. Judge said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the bipartisan members of the Spring Lake Council to serve the residents of Spring Lake. I want to thank the residents for their continued support. I am humbled and honored to represent them.”

Both Mr. Judge and Mr. Sagui are Republicans on the mixed council, joined by fellow council members Joseph Erbe and David Frost to make up the council’s majority.

Councilwoman Syd Whalley, Councilman Robert Drasheff and Mayor Jennifer Noughton are Democrats.

Mr. Judge has served on the Spring Lake Council since 2012 and is a lifelong resident of the borough. He has just completed his third three-year term on the council and is seeking a fourth.

He currently serves on the beach and pool utilities, COAH, construction/zoning/code enforcement, finance, parks and recreation, personnel, and public safety committees.

