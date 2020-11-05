Heights council race too close to call

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights council race was very close Wednesday morning, with now the two Republicans incumbent Councilman John Casagrande and newcomer holding just a marginal lead over the two Democratic challengers

Mr. Casagrande [1,133 votes] and Mr. Gallo [1,074 votes] unofficially led Democrats Christine Nevin Meloro [992 votes] and Mike Milano [990 votes] as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Three write-in votes were also cast. In total, 4,192 votes had been counted by Tuesday night.

The four candidates are vying for two open seats on the dais. The Democrats are looking to make a foothold on the Republican-dominated council, which has not had a Democrat on it since Mayor Chris Campion defeated former Mayor Thomas O’Brien in last year’s election.

The unofficial results account for roughly 66 percent of election night mail-in ballots processed, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections, and do not include mail-in ballots cast on Election Day, late pending mail-in ballots or provisional ballots.

Both Mr. Gallo and Mr. Casagrande said they did not wish to make a comment while the results were unofficial.

Mr. Casagrande, the only incumbent in the contest, has served on the council for one year and serves as the chairman for the finance committee.

Neither Ms. Nevin Meloro nor Mr. Milano have served public office before.

