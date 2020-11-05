Flaum retains seat on school board

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — With just over half of the borough’s mail-in votes counted in the election, Randy Flaum has unofficially retained his seat on the Spring Lake Heights Board Education.

As of 10:30 Thursday morning, Mr. Flaum had received a total of 1,602 or 97.4 percent of all votes that had been counted. There were also 42 write-in votes.

Mr. Flaum will keep his seat on the board for a second, full three-year term. He began serving on the board when he won the seat vacated by Michael Forrester in 2017.

Mr. Flaum, who is originally from Old Bridge but has been a Spring Lake Heights resident for the past 10 years, said he moved to the borough with his family specifically because of the public Heights school system, where all three of his children attended. He has worked in education for 16 years in various capacities such as a special education teacher, a child study team member and an administrator in various educational settings.

