Teresita B. Smith

Star News Group Staff
Teresita Buot Smith, 80, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Teresita was born in Manila, Philippines. She graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, also in Manila with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology. Arriving in the United States in the early 1960’s, she did an internship at Saint