Sea Girt Conservancy hosts community event

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy brought the community together for a fun afternoon of fall activities at Edgemere Park on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event featured pony rides, a petting zoo and pumpkin painting as well as small group informational sessions from the American Littoral Society, according to Mike Meixsell, vice chair of the Sea Girt Conservancy.

“I think the attendance was great, people enjoyed it and we had good feedback. We hope to do something like it again next year,” Mr. Meixsell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Meixsell said the goal of the event was to bring attention to the Conservancy and what the group hopes to accomplish in Edgemere Park, while also offering a fun outing for the community.

Two habitat technicians from the American Littoral Society also attended the event and hosted informational discussions about the possibility of an outdoor classroom in the park as well as the Wreck Pond watershed project.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.