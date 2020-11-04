Scarecrows line McGreevey Drive in Halloween display

MANASQUAN — Even scarecrows were masked-up for Halloween this year. Manasquan children who live on McGreevey Drive and James Place decorated scarecrows to resemble themselves, as they do each fall, but this year’s festive display also included the scarecrow children wearing masks.

The scarecrow tradition began several years ago when Fran Simek started making the scarecrow look-alikes with her 9-year-old daughter, Ariella, and their neighbors. Over the years the activity has grown to include even more neighborhood children.

Each year the children are invited to make their own scarecrow with clothes of their choosing outside the Simek house, an activity that Ms. Simek said included masks and social distancing this year.

The streets’ new neighbors are then put on display in front of the Simek home on McGreevey Drive through Halloween.

Prior to making the scarecrows, the children also make an agreement that they are “Mac’s Pond Gang” and promise to get along, play together nicely and look out for one another.

