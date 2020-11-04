Euclid Avenue improvement bond issue introduced

MANASQUAN — The borough introduced two ordinances Monday night, one of which is a bond ordinance that will provide funding for phase one of the Euclid Avenue road and drainage improvement project.

According to the borough website, improvements are slated for the eastern end of Euclid Avenue between South Potter Avenue and Perrine Boulevard, including Watson Place and Holly Place. “The improvements include roadway improvements, pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements, crosswalk upgrades and drainage improvements,” the website states.

Borough Administrator Tom Flarity said that the area benefiting from the project “is probably the worst, or certainly rivals the worst” pavement and drainage issues in town. He added that the residents of Euclid Avenue have been vocal about the issues for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond ordinance would appropriate $550,000 including a $160,400 Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] and the issuance of $525,000 in bonds or notes.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.