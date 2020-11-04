Autism MVP Foundation holds annual walk on boardwalk

MANASQUAN — The Autism MVP Foundation held its sixth annual walk on the Manasquan boardwalk over the weekend to raise awareness and money for autism-focused education.

Sunday’s event, however, was a bit different from years past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, participants had the option of signing up for the in-person one mile walk along the boardwalk or a virtual walk. Keith Green, founder of the Autism MVP Foundation, said there was a good mix of participants for both options.

“We’re making the best of it and we’re going to again raise a good amount of money,” Mr. Green said of the event. “Supporting us is what matters whether it’s virtually or here, in person.”

Although the in-person event has passed, those who wish to help the cause can still participate in the virtual walk any time through the end of the year. To sign-up, visit https://www.autismmvp.org/. Virtual participants will also be sent a T-shirt.

“I think this pandemic has probably changed the way these events will be held for a long, long time,” Mr. Green said. He added that virtual events are going to allow charitable organizations to expand their reach and hopefully gain support from people who are not in the immediate geographic area.

