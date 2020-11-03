Theresa Montanelli

Theresa Linfante Montanelli, 86, of Mantoloking Shores, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Born in Newark to the late Peter and Frances Linfante, she lived there and for the past 45 years in Mantoloking Shores.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Anthony R. Montanelli; and her sisters, Frances Potter and