Ocean County elections: Point Boro BOE incumbents take early lead

OCEAN COUNTY — Early returns were reported for several contested races in Ocean County Tuesday night. The unofficial tallies included early mail-in ballots but no late mail-in ballots, provisional ballots or polling place tallies. Ocean County has 442,976 registered voters; as of Tuesday evening, 273,100 mail-in ballots had been counted.
Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education
The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education incumbent candidates Joan Speroni and Cheryl Salway led in early election returns Tuesday.
Ms. Speroni, running under the slogan “Students First” and seeking her second three-year term, received 4,606 votes, according to unofficial results on the Ocean County Clerk’s website. She was a member of the Point Pleasant Board of Education from 1997 to 2012 and re-elected in 2017 to a three-year term.
Her running mate, Ms. Salway, seeking her second three-year term on the school board, also appeared headed toward a win, receiving 4,286 votes as of Tuesday evening.
The incumbents were challenged by first-time candidate Damian Lardieri, who received 3,164 votes Tuesday night, and former board member Matthew Jordan, who ran as a write-in candidate, and received 964 votes, according to early, unofficial results on the clerk’s website.
Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council
In early returns Tuesday night, Republican incumbents Caryn Byrnes and Tom Migut, have a lead in keeping their seats on the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council.
According to unofficial results on the Ocean County Clerk’s website, as of Tuesday evening, Ms. Byrnes currently had 1,409 votes with Mr. Migut set at 1,370 votes.
Their Democratic challengers, newcomers Ernest John Geiger and Thomas F. Brennan, were trailing the incumbents, with Mr. Geiger received 838 votes with Mr. Brennan receiving 850 votes.
Bay Head Borough Council
In early returns, first-time Republican candidate James W. Gates Jr. appeared headed toward election to his first three-year term on the Bay Head Borough Council, and his running mate, incumbent Republican Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert, also appeared headed toward election to her fourth term on the dais.
According to unofficial results on the Ocean County Clerk’s website, as of Tuesday evening, Mr. Gates received 373 votes while Ms. Barnes-Gambert received 350 votes.
Also on the ballot Nov. 3 was Councilman Russell Andrew Frizzell, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the remainder of the term left by Councilman Brian Magory.
Mr. Frizzell was running as an Independent candidate, seeking election to his first full three-year term on the dais, and, according to the clerk’s website, received 160 votes as of Tuesday evening.
Brick Township Board of Education
As of 10:20 p.m., there are no clear victors in the race for one of two open seats on the Brick Township Board of Education. Newcomer Melissa “Missy” Parker holds a slight lead with 22.09 percent [11,111 votes] of the 50,289 votes currently reported by the Ocean County Election Board, followed by Michael Blandina with 20.9 percent [10,512] and sole incumbent candidate Jessica Clayton at 20.64 percent [10,380]. Ms. Parker’s running mate Micah Bender follows with 19.73 percent of the vote [9,923], while Melissa Lozada trails the pack with 16.08 percent [8,087].
