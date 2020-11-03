Ocean County elections: Point Boro BOE incumbents take early lead

OCEAN COUNTY — Early returns were reported for several contested races in Ocean County Tuesday night. The unofficial tallies included early mail-in ballots but no late mail-in ballots, provisional ballots or polling place tallies. Ocean County has 442,976 registered voters; as of Tuesday evening, 273,100 mail-in ballots had been counted.

Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education

The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education incumbent candidates Joan Speroni and Cheryl Salway led in early election returns Tuesday.

Ms. Speroni, running under the slogan “Students First” and seeking her second three-year term, received 4,606 votes, according to unofficial results on the Ocean County Clerk’s website. She was a member of the Point Pleasant Board of Education from 1997 to 2012 and re-elected in 2017 to a three-year term.

Her running mate, Ms. Salway, seeking her second three-year term on the school board, also appeared headed toward a win, receiving 4,286 votes as of Tuesday evening.

The incumbents were challenged by first-time candidate Damian Lardieri, who received 3,164 votes Tuesday night, and former board member Matthew Jordan, who ran as a write-in candidate, and received 964 votes, according to early, unofficial results on the clerk’s website.