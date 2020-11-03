OCEAN COUNTY LOCAL RACES [Ocean Star towns]

County County results in today’s municipal and school board elections in towns covered by The Ocean Star will be posted and updated here as the numbers become available during the evening.

OCEAN COUNTY LOCAL RACES [The Ocean Star towns]

BAY HEAD BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Jennifer Barnes-Gambert [R]

Andrew Frizzell [I]

James W. Gates Jr. [R]

BAY HEAD BOARD OF EDUCATION [1 seat]

Write-in

BRICK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats]

Micah Bender

Michael A. Blandina

Jessica Clayton

Melissa Lozada

Melissa Parker

LAVALLETTE BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

David Finter [R]

Anita Zalom [R]

LAVALLETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats]

Steve Shohfi

Alison Zylinski

MANTOLOKING BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Anthony M. Amarante [R]

Douglas H. Nelson [R]

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Pamela Snyder [R]

John Wisniewski [R]

POINT PLEASANT BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats]

Damian Lardieri

Cheryl Salway

Joan A. Speroni

POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Thomas F. Brennan [D]

Caryn Byrnes [R]

Ernest J. Geiger, Jr. [D]

Thomas H. Migut [R]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [1 seat]

Michael M. Ramos

COMPLETE OCEAN COUNTY RESULTS