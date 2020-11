Monmouth County results in today’s municipal and school board elections in towns covered by The Coast Star will be posted and updated here as the numbers become available during the evening.

MONMOUTH COUNTY LOCAL RACES

[Winners shown in boldface]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats]

Michael Evans

Matthew Johnson

Kristin Scrabis-Fletcher

ADVERTISEMENT

BELMAR BOROUGH COUNCIL [1 seat]

Thomas Brennan [D]

Gerald A. Buccafusco [I]

Jodi L. Kinney [R]

BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats, full term]

Kimberly Chek

Rebecca Herbert

Robert Preston

BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [1-year, unexpired term]

Mark J. Furey

BRADLEY BEACH MAYOR

Larry Fox

Al Gubitosi

BRADLEY BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats, full term]

JohnEric Advento

Jonathan Lindy Barratt

Liza Flynn

Joanne Shu

Roseann Caruso Walker

BRADLEY BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [1-year, unexpired term]

Felicia Sacci

BRIELLE BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Timothy Shaak [R]

John Visceglia [R]

BRIELLE BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats]

Magdalis Rodriguez Jones

Theodore M. Vitale

Sean K. Wohltman

LAKE COMO BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Nick DeMauro [D]

David Gardner [D]

LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats]

Debra Russo|



Write-in

MANASQUAN BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Patricia Connolly [R]

Jeffrey K. Lee [D]

Michael W. Mangan [D]

MANASQUAN BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats]

Louis Barbera

Bruce Bolderman

Eugene J. Cattani, Jr.

Terence F. Hoverter

SEA GIRT BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats, full term]

Diane Anthony [R]

Mark Clemmensen [R]

SEA GIRT BOROUGH COUNCIL [1 year, unexpired term]

Matthew G. Begley [R]

SEA GIRT BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats]

Hilary DiFeo

Todd C. Leonhardt

SPRING LAKE BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

Brendan Judge [R]

Matthew Sagui [R]

SPRING LAKE BOARD OF EDUCATION [1 seat]

Michael Moran

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOROUGH COUNCIL [2 seats]

John C. Casagrande [R]

Peter A. Gallo [R]

Christine Neven Meloro [D]

Michael Milano [D]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOARD OF EDUCATION [1 seat]

Randy Flaum

WALL TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Daniel Becht [R]

Erin Mangan [R]

WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [3 seats, full term]

Christopher SanFilippo

Kenneth Wondrack

Write-in

WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [2 seats, 1-year unexpired terms]

Christine Lang-Steitz

Adam Nasr

Write-in

COMPLETE MONMOUTH COUNTY RESULTS