Two Point Boro students test positive for COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT — A middle and high school student have tested positive for coronavirus Point Pleasant School District officials confirmed Friday.

“Recently, school administrators became aware of two district students that have tested positive for COVID-19, one at Memorial Middle School and the other at Point Pleasant Borough High School. The cases are not related,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith announced in his Oct. 30 letter on the district website.

“The school administrators and school nurses were immediately notified of the students affected and the school administration and nurses followed all CDC and NJ Health Department protocols.

“In a third instance, we are currently investigating exposure to the Junior Varsity Field Hockey Team from a recent game. The Ocean County Health Department was contacted by our staff upon learning of the two positive cases and the exposure to the team.”

According to the superintendent, students in all of the above instances are currently in quarantine.

“We will continue to be in contact with the Ocean County Health Department while taking the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of the Point Pleasant School Community,” Mr. Smith wrote.

The cases come on the heels of the high school boys soccer team being placed into quarantine for two weeks following possible exposure to a player on an opposing team who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as cases on the girls soccer team, which forced a suspension of their game schedule.

“I want to thank parents for their cooperation in this matter and for working with the school district to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Smith wrote.

“I continue to remind you as parents to re-emphasize to your children the importance of hand washing, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and to avoid social gatherings whenever possible.

“We have to encourage these practices in order to keep our schools and programs open as the district is moving forward with the phase in plan.”

