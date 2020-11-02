Brielle Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

BRIELLE — An entire class is being quarantined at Brielle Elementary School after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Christine Carlson confirmed on Monday.

The student was last in the school building last week, Ms. Carlson told The Coast Star. Due to confidentiality restrictions Ms. Carlson could not provide specific information about the student, however, she added that the class being quarantined is a primary grade level [K-2].

Upon notification of the positive case, Ms. Carlson said the school administration and school nurse followed all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and state Department of Health protocols. The school was also in contact with the Monmouth County Health Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents of affected students have been notified that their child must quarantine for the specified number of days. We will continue to be in contact with the Monmouth County Health Department while taking necessary steps to protect the health and safety of the Brielle Elementary School community,” Ms. Carlson stated in a letter sent out to parents on Monday.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.