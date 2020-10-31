Thousands participate in fall beach sweep

OCEAN COUNTY — Thousands of volunteers flocked to New Jersey’s shoreline on Saturday to participate in Clean Ocean Action’s [COA] 35th annual Fall Cleanup, walking up and down the beaches to pluck discarded plastics and other debris from the sand.

Community groups, individuals and officials turned out, working in shifts, wearing protective gloves and masks and social distancing because of COVID-19.

In Lavallette, around 80 volunteers including school groups, the board of education, the borough Republican Club and more came out throughout the day to clean up the borough’s beaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was just amazing,” said Anita Zalom, a borough council member. “It was really wonderful.”

Ms. Zalom, Councilman Dave Finter and former resident Clem Boyers served as the group’s beach captains for the day.

She said the groups collected bags and bags of trash and debris.

“They didn’t think anybody would do it because most of the towns chose not to do it because they were worried about how they were going to set it up, how they were going to do this, but we managed… It was just wonderful,” she said.

In previous beach sweeps, Ms. Zalom said, Dunkin’ would bring coffee and donuts for volunteers. This year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the shop still stepped up and donated $5 gift cards to all who participated.

Point Pleasant Beach saw its fair share of volunteers as well, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra.

“We really appreciate their yearly efforts to keep our Maryland Avenue beach clean,” said Mr. Kanitra. “It was great to see so many people out there making a difference.”

He said cleanup efforts by the group Walk With a Purpose have been cleaning the beaches daily since the spring.

“The Walk With a Purpose group has done such an incredible job this year that most of what we found were only smaller items like bottle caps and plastic, but that still makes a huge impact on the environment,” said Mr. Kanitra. “We look forward to welcoming them back again in the spring.”

In Spring Lake, where an estimated 100 volunteers participated throughout the day, Derek Noah, the assigned beach captain said, “It’s been great. There are so many different sites, a lot to choose from.”

This year with the sweeps, COA has seen a bit less litter in particular areas, according to Mr. Noah. Since some beach towns extended their summer seasons, the beach crews have been raking the beaches further into the fall, picking up more trash as they go.

“The beach people have been saying it’s been pretty clean, so obviously good news is there’s not as much trash. Bad news, we’re not getting as much of the stuff that might still be out there,” said Mr. Noah.

Mr. Noah has volunteered with COA for more than eight years as a beach captain and general volunteer.

“We do these in April and October,” said Mr. Noah. “They’re roughly around the same amount of people.”

Organizations like Clean Ocean Action and the Surfrider Foundation fought hard to get a bill banning single-use plastic waste through the New Jersey Legislature. And so, the group asked volunteers who came out to sweep the beaches to take action themselves by sending Gov. Phil Murphy emails, urging him to sign the bill into law.

Alison Jones, who coordinates the beach sweeps for Clean Ocean Action, said COA members were thrilled with the turnout up and down the Jersey Shore, calling it “inspiring.”

COA had 4,500 volunteers register for the sweep, with many more showing up Saturday to sign up and help at all of the 60 locations.

“Everything went well,” said Ms. Jones. “Everyone complied with all of our COVID protocols, which was great, and I think, overall, people were just really excited to get out on the beach, gather with their friends and family and be able to do something outdoors and positive in a safe way.”

Ms. Jones said she was stationed all day at Sandy Hook, where the group cleaned the bayside of the national park.

“We had a month of trash and debris accumulating,” said Ms. Jones. “It’s so variable with the tides and the weather in the weeks leading up. It varies from beach to beach.”

With high surf this fall, Ms. Jones said, the wrack line [the line of debris left on the beach by high tide] leaves trash that volunteers search for.

“If you get a good number of rain events, that’s what’s going to carry all the debris into the water in the first place, off all of our sidewalks and streets. It ends up in the water, and that’s when it really will make its way onto the beaches,” she said.

COA volunteers record the type of trash collected on the beach like always but, this year, because of COVID-19, the data on the cards changed.

“This year, we updated our data cards to include a section for people to tally PPE,” said Ms. Jones. COA says groups found an abundance of face masks, gloves and more personal protective equipment.

Ms. Jones said she was surprised at the number of PPE trash items they found on the beaches, “but at the same time, it’s not surprising when you think about people seeing masks littered all over parking lots and sidewalks and streets,” she said.

The data produced from this event is set to be published right before the next beach sweep in April. The annual report provides a deeper exploration into the sources of pollution issues throughout the Jersey Shore, according to the COA.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.