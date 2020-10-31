Point Boro eyes ban on short-term home rentals

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council has introduced an ordinance that would ban short-term home rentals in the borough for any stay less than 30 days.

The introduction follows a summer in which the borough saw a large increase in short-term rentals, accompanied by violations and problems in borough neighborhoods.

“What we found this year was that there was an overabundance of people renting out their homes and second homes here in the borough to people on a short-term basis,” said Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci. “It was causing a lot of problems in respective neighborhoods that were never there before.”

Mr. Pannucci said the borough had problems with rowdy renters coming into these homes and disturbing the neighborhoods. He attributed the rise in short-term renting to the closure of bars and restaurants at Jersey Shore destinations like Point Pleasant Beach and Belmar.

Belmar, also dealing with problems of renters holding parties at rental properties, tightened its rental regulations which would cost landlords their licenses when tenants are cited with multiple violations by the borough. In the event two complaints are issued during one licensing year and result in convictions in municipal court, according to the proposed ordinance, then such convictions may be grounds for suspension or revocation of the license.

Places like Point Pleasant Beach have not taken direct action against landlords whose homes receive violations, but have imposed short term home rental taxes in previous years.

For Point Pleasant, Mr. Pannucci called the problems coming from these rentals a quality of life issue.

“We have a type of community that is mainly year-round residences,” said Mr. Pannucci.

“If you had a short-term rental in the middle of your neighborhood, people are going to tend to notice.”

He said the borough had received a large number of complaints this summer often dealing with renters throwing parties and more.

“Do we want people to come if they need to rent homes and stay in the borough, we welcome that,” said Mr. Pannucci. “What we’re not welcoming is the people with intent to party and disrupt neighborhoods for a very, very brief amount of time.”

“This is going to curtail people coming in and renting homes for a very short amount of time, often seven days or less, and disrupting the neighborhoods,” said Mr. Pannucci.

The introduction was unanimously approved by the council during its meeting on Oct. 26. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held during the next council meeting, Nov. 9.

