Point Beach looks toward busy Halloween

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough is preparing for a busy Halloween day full of activities for families and children, presented by several community organizations.

In the morning, The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant will hold its inaugural annual Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Pleasure Park.

The fun will feature pumpkin carving and painting for families of both Point Pleasant Beach and Borough as a way to safely celebrate this year’s spooky holiday.

Participants are asked to bring their pumpkins to carve or paint. Those who create the most imaginative pumpkins could win a selection of prizes provided by the club.

The club will also be providing paint and crafts for decorations as well as refreshments for families.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, space will be limited to account for the spacing and size of Pleasure Park to allow families to properly social distance. Registration is required and can be done through www.pointpleasantkiwanis.org/pumpkin.

At noon, the borough will host the first-ever Point Beach Grom-O-Ween skate contest at the borough’s newly completed skatepark.

Those entered in the contest will be dressed up in their best Halloween costumes all while skating the park and hoping to win the top prize.

Children 14 and younger will skate in the contest with two age groups, 10 and younger and 11 to 14.

Brave New World, Gordon’s Surfshop, Barewires Surfshop, Blazing Visuals, Wanderlust and Pine Belt of Lakewood will all donate prizes as well as national brands Emerica, Reef, Nixon, Vissla and Huf.

The Ark and Playa Bowls will also be providing food with Ocean Music lending a PA system for the afternoon.

Then in the late afternoon, Spa Bella Salon & Boutique is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event in conjunction with the borough council from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Silver Lake parking lot at the corners of Baltimore and Arnold avenues.

Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan urges families to stay safe and be cautious.

“The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that everyone participating in Halloween activities does so in a safe and healthy manner,” said Chief Michigan in a police report.

The chief said those planning on participating in trick-or-treating or wishing to hold a celebration should follow New Jersey Department of Health [DOH] guidelines.

“Wear a face mask to mitigate against COVID-19 exposure,” said Chief Michigan. “Costume masks are not an acceptable substitute, but can be supplemented with a cloth or disposable mask.”

According to advice from the DOH, instead of treats being put into the bags of trick-or-treaters or in bowls, the state’s guidance is that candy be arranged in a way that it can be accessed without being touched by multiple hands. The best option for leaving candy for trick-or-treaters, according to state guidance, is to arrange individually packaged treats so that trick-or-treaters can grab them and go. Chief Michigan urged residents to follow this procedure.

Halloween events are encouraged to take place outdoors. Parties that take place inside will be limited by indoor gathering limits.

