Borough moves for beautification at the Inlet

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The council took a step forward in its mission to beautify some partially neglected spaces in the borough during its council meeting on Oct. 20 allocating money for improvements to the borough’s inlet.

The borough decided it will remove and replace plantings and stonework near the borough’s public bathrooms on Inlet Drive.

The borough approved a payment to Clean Cut Lawn Care for landscaping totaling $10,735.55 with new plantings including: 12 perennials, 10 small kinds of grass, eight large kinds of grass, two limelight hydrangea, 14 barberry bushes, 12 burning bushes, two large crape myrtle trees, two magnolia trees, as well as stone landscaping to complete the project.

According to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, the changes will fix up the area.

“It’s been looking less than pleasant lately and we decided to just take out what is there and put in something that is a little nicer to look at and low maintenance,” said Ms. Riehl.

Irrigation for the area was previously installed so the borough says the new plantings should live healthy lives along the inlet.

The council along with organizations like the shade tree commission have been working to beautify the borough with much focus on the downtown.

The council approved banners, new benches, plantings and new trees in various areas around town including Arnold Avenue and the waterfront areas.

The shade tree commission has worked hard with its tree programs to bring new trees to the borough. With organizations working together, shade tree officials say there should be around 50 new trees in Point Beach come spring 2021.

