Borough celebrates Halloween with inaugural skate contest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Skaters dressed as Ghostbusters, zombies and clowns made for a scary good time at the borough’s first-ever Grom-O-Ween skate and costume contest at the newly opened Point Pleasant Beach Skatepark.

The Halloween event, which was organized by former councilman Tom Toohey, saw about 60 participants throughout the day. Over the course of multiple heats, Mr. Toohey and the judges narrowed down the winners to 10 boys in each age category.

Placements for the 10 and under category were, in tenth place, Luke Boyle; ninth, Sean Mann; eighth, Shane Roncovits; seventh, Harrison Brow; sixth, Henry Reilly; fifth, Abe Toohey; fourth, Jackson Ambrosia; third, Roger Fort; second, Jaxson Bowers; and in first place, Clay Fiore, who was also the winner of the “Best Trick” award.

In the 11- to 14-year-olds category the winners were, in tenth, Guage Boyle; ninth, Brody Sickel; eighth, Dane Casey; seventh, Cole W.; sixth, Bryce Devaney; fifth, Quigley Cav; fourth, Max Esposito; third, Kai Kurani; second, PJ Neithe; and in first, Adrien Brown. Max was also the winner of the “Most Stoked” award and went home with a board donated by the Fiore family.

Prizes were also awarded for “Best Costume,” which went to Jaxson Bowers as Pennywise and Ian Renquist as Tiger King.

