Wall football hosts Manasquan

WALL – The Wall football team will play rival Manasquan, 7 p.m. Friday instead of its traditional Thanksgiving game this year.

The Crimson Knights got some extra time to practice and plan for Manasquan.

Wall was originally scheduled to play Manalapan last Friday, but the Braves had to postpone the game due to a positive coronavirus test.

The Crimson Knights and Warriors realize the rivalry game will be a little different this season, but it is still a game everyone looks forward to playing.

“We are looking forward to it,’’ said Wall coach Tony Grandinetti. “It is always a fun game to play against Manasquan. I know this year is a little different not on Thanksgiving, but it is still an opportunity to compete.’’

Wall had an interesting week following its victory against Jackson Memorial on Oct. 17. The Crimson Knights knew at the time their game against Manalapan was off the schedule, but athletic director Tom Ridoux had a possible marquee replacement.

Grandinetti didn’t want to know about Wall’s possible opponent while the time was focusing on getting ready to play the Jaguars.

The replacement opponent, Woodrow Wilson, the team Wall lost to in the South-Central Group II semifinal last season at Rutgers, had pulled out of a possible rematch with the Crimson Knights due to a rash of injuries by the time Wall had dismantled the Jaguars.

Ridoux continued to work the phones to find another opponent, but Grandinetti set a deadline.

“We were trying to find a game and had a game lined up with Woodrow Wilson,’’ said Grandinetti. “That didn’t work out so I set a time, Monday at noon. I told Tom Ridoux, by 12 if we don’t have a game we are going to move forward and treat it as a bye week.’’

Wall got a few days off and started to work on its game plan for Manasquan.

“Wednesday we started to put the game plan in,’’ said Grandinetti. “We are excited about the Manasquan game. We have a full week to prepare. The time gave us a couple of extra days to break things down we want to improve and start preparing for Manasquan.’’

WARRIORS RELISH ROLE

Manasquan will be the clear underdog against top ranked Wall on Friday, it is a position the Warriors don’t mind at all.

Manasquan coach Jay Price is just thrilled about the idea of being able to play Wall this season.

“We are used to that,’’ said Price of Wall being the favorite. “[In] July if you told us we were playing Wall, I would have signed up for it right there.’’

Manasquan players don’t mind if it is a Friday night and not a late morning Thursday, or a smaller crowd, the game against Wall is always special.

“A Thanksgiving game with 5,000 plus people is a certain kind of atmosphere you only feel once in a while,’’ said Manasquan senior Jack Collins. “It is no different in our mindset or the coaches what this game means. It could be Friday night or Monday morning it does not matter when it was we would be going all out.’’

Warriors senior Tommy Rice is looking forward to battling against the Crimson Knights.

“If you are from Manasquan or from Wall you know what that means,’’ said Rice. “You grew up with these kids, you know these kids. There is some tension between us, we don’t always like each other. It is a huge game, always. There could be a million people there, there could be 10 people there. It will be the same type of game, the same mentality always.’’