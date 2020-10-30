Prosecutor charges 29 in racketeering and gang investigation

FREEHOLD — Individuals from Wall Township and Avon-By-The Sea are among 29 people charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office as the result of an eight-month investigation in to gang criminality and organized street crime.

According to an announcement Friday by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, the investigation, called “Operation Golden State,” was undertaken jointly with federal state, county and local authorities. It resulted in a 30-year-old Neptune man, Xavier Reed, being charged as the head of “a vast criminal enterprise operating in Asbury Park, Neptune Township and Freehold.”

Of the 29 persons charged nine face charges of racketeering, five are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two are charged for leading a dogfighting network and four are charged with involvement in dog fighting.

Mr. Reed faces multiple charges including first degree Racketeering Conspiracy, first degree Gang Criminality, first degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first degree Promotion of Organized Street Crime and Second Degree Aggravated Assault.

Those charged with drug offenses stemming from the investigation include Richard Ivery, 35, of State Route 33 in Wall Township and Thomas Cutillo, Jr., 25, of Garfield Avenue in Avon-By-The Sea.

Mr. Ivery is charged with Third Degree Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Fourth Degree Possession of Over 50 Grams of Marijuana.

Mr. Cutillo is charged with Third Degree Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine and/or Heroin.

