Several Wall High School students test positive for COVID-19

WALL TOWNSHIP — Several Wall High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to a letter emailed Wednesday to parents by Principal Rosaleen Sirchio.

“These positive cases have all been linked to a non-school sponsored event that occurred off school premises. All of the reported cases were traced back to this event,” she stated, without identifying the event.

“Individuals who were in close contact with any of the students identified have been notified by the High School Administration and/or the School Nurse. Students who have tested positive and individuals identified as close contacts are quarantining. We continue to partner with the local health department to assure the health and safety of our school community,” Principal Sirchio stated.

School board President Ralph Addonizio said the event was an athletic event, but not a Wall athletic event, and he said health officials have asked school officials not to name the event, for privacy reasons, because that might lead members of the public to figuring out the identity of the student or students involved.

“It boils down to HIPAA,” he said, referring to the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that limits health care providers from divulging personal health information.

Mr. Addonizio said Thursday he did not know how many high school students had tested positive, although he believed it was more than two and fewer than 10.

Further details were not immediately available from district administrators.

At the Oct. 13 school board meeting, district Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said four students and two staff members had tested positive since schools opened on Sept. 16, and all of those cases were traced to exposures outside of school.

“One employee and three students, who were receiving virtual instruction prior to testing positive for COVID-19, did not have any close or casual contact with anyone in the schools. One employee had casual contact with some individuals,” Ms. Handerhan said at the time. “All individuals believed to have had [or may have had] casual contact with this employee were notified.” One student who tested positive then, necessitating notification, is a student at Wall Intermediate School, she said.

