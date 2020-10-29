Sea Girt establishes curfew for trick-or-treaters

SEA GIRT — While there is no designated trick-or-treat time, the borough has set curfew for the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Halloween on Saturday.

According to Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa, Chief of Police Kevin Davenport is recommending that homeowners who are giving out treats turn their porch lights on, and those who are not participating keep their lights off.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also recommended that trick-or-treaters be limited to groups of current household members, practice social distancing and wear masks.

A full list of the state Department of Health’s trick-or-treating guidance is available on the borough website at www.seagirtboro.com.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.